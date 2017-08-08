City of Calgary simplifying development notices

With all their abbreviations and acronyms, city development notices might as well be in Greek for many – but a plan in the works means they'll soon be easier to read.

"The notice postings we currently have I believe have been up for 30 years," said Brandy MacInnis, senior special projects officer with the City of Calgary.

"We know that the process we develop will hopefully have a long lifespan too as well, but we recognize this isn't a short-term project...we want to make sure we get it right."

She said there are two pieces to make things easier for residents trying to decode the city-speak placards. The postings themselves will be improved with better language, so average people understand what is happening in their community and a city website that will also explain the development.

The city's been in touch with other municipalities on their signage. Places like Ottawa, Vancouver and Toronto have a different style for notice postings, information the City of Calgary is taking into its own processes.

Rylan Graham, PhD candidate with the Faculty of Environmental Design at the University of Calgary said the city's moving in the right direction with their latest update.

"I think what the city is proposing now is more reflective and in line with what’s being applied in other Canadian cities," said Graham. "The language is clear and concise, and the incorporation of visuals like maps and renderings will better communicate to interested parties what is being proposed."

But he mentioned the size of the signage, and how they are affixed to sites needs to be carefully considered.

"The current postings are positioned on A-frame signs, which aren’t fixed to the site in any sort of rigid or permanent way," Graham said. "You’ll often find these signs laying flat on the ground after being knocked over. So I think it’s important that the new postings are placed on site in a fixed manner, to ensure that they are best positioned to catch the eye of those passing by."

It's taken more than a year to get to the point of being ready for a pilot. And now, there's a sign going up in Westsprings to test signs and get feedback from citizens.

From feedback, McInnis said the city's learned that citizens like to see a map of the impacted area, and addresses as aren't important to most people, so the city has integrated those thoughts into their design.

After the pilot is finished there will be more tests of larger signs in November of 2017.

"Really what it comes down to is we recognize we can enhance the way we communicate with citizens," MacInnis said. "Get them more involved in becoming a part of the development process, increasing transparency through the notice posting as well as the website. It will also increase awareness of development applications in Calgary."