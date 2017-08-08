Calgary councillor wants politicians to have final say on public art

If council is going to take the blame for poor public art decisions, some are hoping the municipal politicians can at least have some say in what gets approved.

As controversy over the latest public art piece simmers in Calgary, Coun. Shane Keating is again hoping to fundamentally change the process he still sees as flawed.

Online, countless Calgarians have pointed the finger at the city's municipal leaders blaming them for another art flop as wasteful as the famously-hated giant blue ring piece called 'Travelling Light' – as though city hall hand selected the work.

In September, the last meeting before the municipal election, Keating will bring forward a notice of motion with a three-pronged approach to revamp the already-tweaked policy that (in its simplest terms) sees 1 per cent of capital projects put toward a public art installation.

"Nobody has a solid say on it until its ready to go," said Keating. "I've always said I won't make a judgment on art, I make a solid judgment on value for money, and at $500,000 I don't consider the new installation anywhere close to value for money."

His idea would be to put a certain amount of the budget into a more public conceptual phase, where artists would create visuals for Calgarians to see and give feedback on the top submissions. This, married with a consultation process would then go to council for a final say.

"If I'm going to wear the decision, whether it's right or wrong, I might as well have input into the decision," said Keating.