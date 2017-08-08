Crews continue to battle Verdant Creek wildfire

Crews have been able to keep the Verdant Creek wildfire from growing exponentially over the last number of days, according to Parks Canada officials.

In a media briefing on Tuesday, Jane Park, incident commander for the Verdant Creek wildfire, said the fire hasn’t grown significantly to the north where their primary objective is to limit growth.

"So far on one of the lines we've moved 100 feet into what we call the black, or the burnt fuels, to extinguish the fire and we're working on the same thing on the other line," she said.

Park said the fire hasn’t crossed the Continental Divide and does not pose any danger to communities in the Bow Valley or the Columbia Valley.

According to Park, there are 130 people and seven aircrafts battling the 13,500-hectare blaze.

“We’ve got crews working directly on the fire’s edge on the north end," she said. "They’re continuing to action those and extinguish hot spots along the way."

Park said strong winds from the north and the east on Friday moved the fire significantly along the 93-S corridor.

“It sent some embers across the road and started some spot fires on the west side of the 93-S which resulted in the closure of the highway on Friday, “ she said.

"We’re pleased to say we worked really hard to make sure it was safe to the public and we kept it open for the most part on Sunday and Monday when we experienced the heaviest traffic on that high way.”

Crews continue to manage spot fires along the west side of the road and the public should expect Highway 93-S to continue to be affected by the fire. Although it is open now, that could change.

Park said that as a proactive precautionary measure crews will be refreshing the Vermillion cat guard—a fire guard put in place during the 2003 wildfires

Further, Park said fire crews will be moving their operation out of Sunshine Village on Wednesday morning.

“We’ll be repositioning resources on both sides of the divide,” she said. “Some will be in the Kootenay/Radium/Invermere area and some people will be in Banff and we’ll have aircrafts on both sides to maintain operational flexibility in terms of smoke issues we’ve been experiencing daily.”

The decision to move out of Sunshine is a combination of respecting their commercial operations and also that it’s now safe to do so.

Park said while this is an extraordinary year in terms of temperature, lightening caused fire is common to the Kootenay Valley.

“Our ecosystems in the mountains and largely western Canada are adapted to fire and they do rebound quickly,” she said.

“Fires like this do create a lot of habitats for grizzly bears and wolves so although these fires to impact commercial operations the benefits in the long-term to the ecosystems are actually substantial as well.”

Park said that Parks Canada also wanted to remind the public that flying drones is illegal in national parks and that especially now—with smoky conditions and poor visibility—are a danger to those manning the aircrafts battling the blaze.