Calgary startup encourages locals to subscribe for trees

The minds behind Calgary startup TreeEra are aiming to make planting trees as easy as signing up for a Netflix account.

Aimed at helping people who want to offset their own carbon footprint, but don’t exactly have the time (or space) fir planting a fir on their lawn, TreeEra runs via a subscription model.

Pay $12 a month, and they’ll plant 100 trees on your behalf annually. Pay $20, and they’ll up it to 200 trees.

“We have apple music accounts, or a Netflix account,” explained co-founder Ryan Heal. “We wanted to provide something for the younger generation that aligns with how they buy things.”

Heal created the company with Calgary musician Michael Bernard Fitzgerald.

The trees are being planted in a location north of Kamloops, in an area that was devastated by a wildfire a few years ago, as well a second location in North Dakota. They’ve planted about 12,000 trees since they launched a few months ago.

It’s the best way they could think of to help young people go green with minimal effort.

“We all felt like climate change was a big problem, but we felt maybe it was too big – like a problem for scientists,” Heal explained. “It kind of felt out of reach – it was something we cared about, but we didn’t know how to make a difference.”

According to Environment Canada, Alberta’s greenhouse gas emissions have been the highest in Canada for more than a decade. In 2015, Alberta released 274 tonnes of emissions into the atmosphere.

According to non-profit American Forests, a single mature tree absorbs about 48 pounds of carbon dioxide per year – so once a forest gets going, the offset can be tremendous.

Heal hopes a subscription will also act as a step in the door to a greener lifestyle.

“We look at it like a gym membership,” he explained. “When you start going to the gym, you also start eating better. I feel like this is similar. You start with a simple subscription, and all of a sudden there’s other things in your life you start looking at to be environmentally sustainable.”