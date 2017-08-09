Calgary amongst the most well prepared in country against attack or natural disaster

Look, the chances of Calgary getting hit by a nuclear device are very slim.

There are no indications Canada is being targeted for an attack, Calgary is isolated by mountains and Canadian leaders are not out making inflammatory comments in the political sphere.

But the notion of nuclear attack has entered public discourse again earlier this week, after U.S. President Trump touted America’s nuclear arsenal as being “far stronger” and “more powerful than ever” against threats by North Korea.

But in the case of a large-scale crisis, such as a nuclear attack, in Calgary, the city’s officials say they’re more than prepared to deal with the fallout.

“We’re probably one of the most exercised emergency management agencies in the country,” said Tom Sampson, chief at Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA). “We’ve been engaged in three of Canada’s top four disasters.”

Sampson said the initial response isn’t too different from a significant hazardous material spill – there are plans written out and ready to be executed.

CEMA is partnered with about 60 local organizations – that’s everyone from ATCO Gas to the Calgary Zoo, and in a situation like this, all of them would be called together and receive instructions.

Much like how Calgary reacted to the floods, emergency responders immediately fan out and get to work.

As this is happening, Sampson said the official response would quickly escalate to a provincial, then federal state of emergency.

Steven Armstrong, disaster recovery professor at Mount Royal University, has served in the Canadian Military, he’s taken part in emergency operations including Slave Lake, the SARS outbreak and he worked with homeland security after 9/11.

Armstrong points out that a nuclear blast would shoot out an electromagnetic pulse, taking out TV, radio and internet communications in a wide radius.

People would try to escape from the area, leading to jams on the roads, and there would be significant infrastructure damage on top of mass casualties.

Thankfully, even if our pros aren’t getting advice from home base, the system doesn’t just fall apart.