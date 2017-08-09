Calgary Council spending more time in secret: Manning Centre

Nearly a quarter of council's time is spent in secret, up from 19 per cent from the last term according to the latest Manning Foundation's Calgary Council Tracker.

Just in time for the municipal election, the numbers from the 2013 to 2017 term have been collected, crunched and released to the public.

The in-depth tracker includes more than 10,000 recorded votes per councillor, it details attendance records and points out which groups of councillors tend to vote together.