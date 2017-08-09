Calgary restaurants make enRoute's Best-in-Canada Longlist

Two Calgary restaurants – as well as one in Airdrie – have made the longlist for enRoute Magazine’s Best New Restaurants.

Bar von de Fels, located on 1 Street SW in the Beltline, and Deane House in Inglewood, both made it to the top 30.

Bar von de Fels is a wine bar that offers Europe-Asian fusion food, while Dean House offers “regional Canadian cuisine.”

Also on the list was Hayloft in Airdrie, which also offers traditional western fair and pasta.