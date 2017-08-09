Calgary restaurants make enRoute's Best-in-Canada Longlist
Bar von de Fels and Deane House recognized by Air Canada's in-flight magazine
Two Calgary restaurants – as well as one in Airdrie – have made the longlist for enRoute Magazine’s Best New Restaurants.
Bar von de Fels, located on 1 Street SW in the Beltline, and Deane House in Inglewood, both made it to the top 30.
Bar von de Fels is a wine bar that offers Europe-Asian fusion food, while Dean House offers “regional Canadian cuisine.”
Also on the list was Hayloft in Airdrie, which also offers traditional western fair and pasta.
The longlist had 30 restaurants from across Canada. It will be pared down to a top 10 list in November’s issue of enRoute.
