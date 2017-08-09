CBE provides transportation planning update for upcoming school year

The Calgary Board of Education says they're still in the process of finalizing where bus stops will be for the upcoming school year but expect to release a finalized list later this week.

According to an email sent to parents, the CBE received more than 20,000 student addresses by the transportation pre-registration deadline of June 11, and those addresses are now being used to create more than 1,000 new routes for the new school year.

The school board said pre-registrations are still being accepted through My CBE Account, but any new addresses won’t be considered until mid-October when route changes can be made.

This year students using a yellow school bus to attend an alternative program will access a bus stop using a congregated stop model.

The CBE said this means that the travel distance to these stops may not be walkable as the stop might be located in an adjacent community or may be limited to one stop within a select part of the city.

“While students in non-language alternative programs have been accessing these stops successfully for a number of years, this will be brand new for students attending a language alternative program,” said the board.

Also new this year to CBE transportation, low ridership routes with less than 30 riders will be combined with existing routes, and these students will travel farther to a congregated stop.

The CBE said that in October, a confirmation email will be sent to all parents/guardians who pre-registered with the final transportation fee and payment options.

Transportation pre-registration can be canceled with no penalty by using the My CBE Account or replying to the confirmation email before Oct. 31.

Parents are reminded to ensure their child has kept their ZPass as it’s a multi-year pass that will be used again in the fall. Students who are new to the CBE will receive a new ZPass within the first six weeks of school. If a ZPass has been lost, parents are asked to speak with their child’s school about a replacement pass.

For CBE students using Calgary Transit, families will need to purchase a monthly bus pass.