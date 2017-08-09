Parks Canada battles smaller lightning fire along with Verdant Creek blaze

While Parks Canada continues to actively manage the Verdant Creek wildfire they’re also putting out little fires along the way—literally.

According to Parks Canada, on Tuesday evening a new fire was started by lightning strike in the Eohippus Lake area of Mount Assiniboine Provincial Park.

Two Parks Canada helicopters immediately responded to the blaze with water buckets and are continuing to work at dousing the blaze on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Parks Canada said flying embers from the Verdant Creek fire had started a number of spot fires along highway 93.

As for the status of Verdant Creek wildfire, Parks Canada maintains that the fire doesn’t directly threaten any local communities or the Bow and Columbia valleys.

Parks Canada said residents and visitors should expect increased smoke in surrounding areas as temperatures rise.

They said the north part of the fire hasn’t grown in size and remains on the west side of the Continental Divide.

“Crews are working directly on the fire’s edge on the north to suppress the fire and continue to work to contain the spread of the fire in proximity to Highway 93 South,” they said in a release.

On Wednesday, the operational closure of Sunshine Village was also lifted. The Sunshine Gondola, Upper Village facilities, Standish Chair and viewing platform will be open.

Hiking trails in the Sunshine Meadows and the Sunshine Village areas remain closed.