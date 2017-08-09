Public art policy working: Calgary artists

From the outside, what might look like a flawed system to some Calgarians, and politicians, is pretty standard public art procedure according to local artists trying to demystify the process.

Last week controversy erupted over the city's newest (however incomplete) public art piece. Another side-of-the-road project overlooks the Trans Canada Highway and Bowfort Road interchange acting as a gateway to the city and foreshadowing the downtown towers visible in the distance.

Since then, the piece has been acting as a conversational gateway for Calgarians and critics to groan about the $500,000 project online, prompting councillors to consider more changes to the program.

Caitling r.c. Brown and Wayne Garrett, who are currently going through the City's public art process, say it's actually in line with international best practices that they believe strikes a balance between an artist's independence and the city's mandates.

"You have the expert opinion, you have the stakeholders and you have the people who are being tasked with thinking very clearly and educating themselves about the work in question," Brown said. "You would completely lose the challenging work...I do think a lot of really relevant work isn't embraced immediately."

According to the pair, who wrote an open letter for all to read about why public art costs so much, there are many misconceptions about the City's public art program.

Their first point concerns the idea that the lucky New York artists from the latest controversy pocketed their cool $500,000 which simply isn't true.

According to the artist himself, Del Geist spent 90 per cent of the project cash in Calgary to fabricate and install the art, taking 10 per cent for himself.

"It's not as if you're buying this installation from the artist...as if you're buying a painting from them," Garrett said. "If people were to find out what percentage of that budget actually goes to the artist per hour, all of the sudden it's not as controversial."

Brown said public art in Calgary is treated as infrastructure and put through the same rigour as an overpass, which can contribute to the cost.

What the artists also say is often left out of the narrative is the project's ties to the $71 million interchange that paid for the project.

Coun. Shane Keating said it's a shame the city can't fully lay out the costs of the art projects they approve.

"Perception is what we're talking about, and we have to explain completely what the details are," said Keating. "They could break it down into a much better route by saying the percentage that goes to the artist fees, construction and so on."

Keating said he considers the big blue ring an engineering feat, not art.

As for Keating's idea to turn the public art approach from the current panel approach to a more-broadly public input model, Brown said it could add costs and bureaucracy to the program.

Garrett mentioned the city's panel, in charge of choosing the artist for a project, is comprised of three art experts, three community members and a city employee and changes for each project.

Brown also noted that some artists' pieces might not be conducive to a rendering. For example, the city budgeted $30,000 for a couple of artists to create community-building initiatives that would help the skateparks integrate with their neighbours.

Artists Eric Moschopedis and Mia Rushton created a zine depicting the local skaters, and they also staged several skateboarding lessons for police officers and female skateboarders.

"How are you supposed to render that in space?" Brown said. "It created a community."