Survey predicts Alberta will see lowest salary increases in 2018

Alberta is expected to see the lowest salary increases in the country next year, according to a survey released Wednesday by human resources consulting and technology firm Morneau Shepell.

Overall, employers in Canada expect salaries to rise by an average of 2.3 per cent in 2018, up from the 2.2 per cent average increase in 2017, according to the company’s annual survey ‘Trends in Human Resources.’

However, Alberta is anticipated to see a modest 1.8 per cent increase. By contrast, Quebec is expected to lead with an average increase of 2.6 per cent.

Michel Dubé, a principal of Morneau Shepell’s compensation consulting practice, said employers are being cautious.

“Perhaps reflecting a concern that rising interest rates may dampen economic growth next year,” he noted.

The survey found certain industries facing uncertainty in the economy, including mining and oil and gas extraction, will see a smaller average salary increase of 0.8 per cent.