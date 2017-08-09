Waterton Lakes closes backcountry camping due to wildfire risk
Officials have also closed some trails as a preventative measure as tinder-dry conditions persist
Waterton Lakes National Park has closed sections of the backcountry due to dry conditions.
In a release, park officials said there has been almost no rain in the past month, leading to extreme fire danger in the park.
All backcountry campgrounds have been closed. Some trails have been closed as well. Off-trail hiking, scrambling and climbing is prohibited.
Many trails remain open for hiking, and visitors are encouraged to check online or at the visitors’ centre for an updated list.
Staff are doing daily helicopter patrols to look for lightning strikes or new fires. There are not any fires currently burning in the park.
