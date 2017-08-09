Waterton Lakes closes backcountry camping due to wildfire risk

Waterton Lakes National Park has closed sections of the backcountry due to dry conditions.

In a release, park officials said there has been almost no rain in the past month, leading to extreme fire danger in the park.

All backcountry campgrounds have been closed. Some trails have been closed as well. Off-trail hiking, scrambling and climbing is prohibited.

Many trails remain open for hiking, and visitors are encouraged to check online or at the visitors’ centre for an updated list.