AARCS locks up people to save animals

The Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society is taking its biggest supporters and locking them behind bars. The annual Jail n Bail fundraiser takes place on Aug. 12 this year, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the AARCS new Safe Haven.

Laura Camelo, fundraising and events coordinator, walked us through what to expect.

Q: How does Jail n Bail work?

A: Essentially, we put a call out for our VIPs – very important prisoners I should say. These are people from different parts of our community, local celebrities, athletes, radio personalities and, of course, our amazing supporters. They essentially sign up to be jailed for a couple of hours.

In order for them to be released from jail, they have to make a certain amount of bail, which they can set when they register to fundraise. They can bring an animal to be locked behind bars with, or be locked up with one of our animals.

It’s just a really super fun and interactive way to fundraise and raise awareness about what AARCS does in the community.

Q: For those not locked up, what can they look forward to?

A: Think of it as an awesome outdoor party. It’s free of charge, we have everything from a little festival to a kids zone and food trucks. We have adoptable animals on site, and we have our education team that will be providing information to attendees regarding dogs, cats, behaviour, adoption – any kind of way you want to get involved.

It’ll be really great fun.

Q: Why is it worth donating to AARCS?