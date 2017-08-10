Alberta MLA defends renting apartment on Airbnb

The former national research director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) and United Conservative Party (UCP) politician says letting out his taxpayer-subsidized apartment on Airbnb doesn’t break any rules.

On Wednesday, the Edmonton Journal reported Derek Fildebrandt, MLA for Strathmore-Brooks and opposition finance critic, was advertising the Edmonton apartment on the short-term accommodation rental website.

“I confirmed that by letting out my Edmonton home while it is not being used is compliant with the rules,” Fildebrandt said in a public statement on Thursday. “I’m not interested in letting the politics of smear distract from the real issues.”

The MLA said letting out the residence earned him $2,555 during the course of eight months – an average of $319.38 a month – and said he will donate the full amount towards provincial debt.

The rental received four out of five stars on the popular website. According to the Journal, eight renters posted reviews for the downtown apartment between January and March.

During the same period, Fildebrandt claimed $7,720 in accommodation expenses, according to legislative expense documents.

In a statement on Thursday, Alberta Party Leader Greg Clark asked the Speaker of the Legislature to conduct a full audit of MLA living expenses.

MLA’s outside Alberta’s Capital Region is allowed to claim up to $23,160 a year towards accommodations.

The deputy leader of the recently-formed UCP said the matter is being reviewed carefully.