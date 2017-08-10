Alberta's finest announced for Calgary Film Fest

The Calgary International Film Festival is all about that local content.

They’ve announced that a quarter of their Canadian content this year has a local connection, and Calgary film Suck it Up will be closing out this year’s festival.

The locally funded film follows two women who are both reeling after losing someone important to them, so they take a road trip up to Invermere.

“I can’t tell you how much I love this film,” gushed executive director Steve Schroeder. “Even leaving aside the fact that it’s an Alberta film, just as a film it would have made our festival. It is so full of heart.”

Being that it was local was just the cherry on top for Schroeder, making it the perfect film to get its own gala night and close out this year’s festival.

Keeping things Alberta focused, the Calgary Film team also announced the documentary No Roads In will receive a special screening at the National Music Centre. The doc follows Blake Reid and his band, and will actually feature a live performance by Reid after the showing.

Schroeder said its part of an ongoing effort to program more music-related film experiences with Studio Bell, and hopes it will become a trend in the upcoming years.

The third announced special event is sure to get Earpers excited.

It’s this year’s Showcase Alberta event, and will feature an interactive Q and A with the cast and crew of the locally shot Wynonna Earp, which was recently renewed for a third season.

Including the special events, 13 films with an Alberta connection have been announced for the festival. This include supernatural figure-skating thriller Everfall by local director John Kissack and Made in Vietnam, which follows Calgary film maker Thi Vo as he tries to track down his father, left behind long ago in Asia.

For Schroeder, programming Calgary content is not only important (It is, after all, called the Calgary International Film Festival), but also a huge draw for crowds.

“We notice whenever we showcase films and content from Alberta, the movie theatres are packed,” he said. “It really makes it a true film festival experience because often the cast and crews of these films are also there – in some cases, seeing the work in its entirety for the very first time on the big screen.

“There’s a special excitement that occurs around those screenings.”