Calgary police arrest home invasion suspect
A violent home invasion from May left two people in hospital
A man wanted in connection with a violent home invasion in May has been arrested, Calgary police said Thursday.
The 20-year-old suspect was located late on August 9 and taken into custody on warrants for five counts of breach of recognizance and one count break and enter. On May 15, Achor Jal, of Calgary and an unknown number of other suspects are alleged to have broken into a northwest home in the 100 block of Panatella Park just before midnight.
Two men inside the home were repeatedly assaulted with blunt and edged weapons, police said at the time.
The victims were transported to hospital with serious injuries and the attack was not believed to be random.
Police thanked the public for their assistance in locating Jal.
