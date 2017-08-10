Calgary police arrest three in relation to shooting incident

Three men in their 20s have been arrested in relation to a shooting investigation, according to Calgary police.

Police said around 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday, a 19-year-old man was dropped off at a hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

After dropping the victim off at the hospital, the vehicle that did so fled.

Officers were able to locate the unoccupied vehicle a short time later in the 500 lock of Abadan Place NE.

Information then led the officers to a nearby restaurant where three people believed to be connected to the investigation were located. All three individuals ran from police.

A foot chase ensued and two of the individuals were caught by police and taken into custody.

At the time of their arrest they were carrying a backpack containing drugs and a handgun, police said.

The two suspects were taken into custody for questioning in relation to the shooting and are both facing charges in relation to the drugs and the handgun.

Their names will be released once charges have been formally laid.

The third suspect, who initially fled police, was later found at a residence and taken into custody without further problems. He is currently facing charges in relation to a breach of recognizance.

His name will also be released once he has seen a Justice of the Peace.

After these arrests, a suspicious vehicle was located by patrol officers. The vehicle is believed to be connected to the investigation and all three occupants were taken into custody for questioning. Police said it’s not yet known what, if any, role any of the individuals played in the shooting and they are not currently facing charges.

The victim has since been upgraded to serious but stable condition.

Police said investigators don’t believe the shooting was random but said a specific motive is not yet known.

Officers continue to determine the exact time and place the shooting occurred, as well as what involvement, if any, the man taken into custody may have had.