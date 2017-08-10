Canmore mountain climber dies after fall on Middle Sister mountain

RCMP are investigating the death of climber near Canmore.

According to the Canmore RCMP, on Wednesday at approximately 7:00 p.m. they were advised by Kananaskis Public Safety that a rescue operation for an injured climber on the “Middle Sister” mountain was underway.

The RCMP said it was reported that a group of four climbers from Canmore were descending the north face of the mountain when on climber fell a significant distance.

During the rescue operation, it was learned that a male in his 40s had succumbed to his injuries.

The rescue operation was completed for the three remaining climbers and the body of the deceased was recovered by Kananaskis Public Safety personnel.

RCMP said the investigation continues in conjunction with Calgary’s Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.

They said although it remains unknown what specific factors—if any—contributed to the accident, investigators do not believe the death to be suspicious.