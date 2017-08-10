City Charter: 5 things Edmonton and Calgary could change with new legislative powers

1. Traffic Safety Act

The Charter would give Calgary and Edmonton the ability to change up the Traffic Safety Act in five specific ways to help improve planning and safety within the city.

If you've long wished to back into an angle parking spot, but haven't been able to because of that pesky Traffic Safety Act the charter may help.

Cities wishing to make the switch from 50 kilometres per hour residential zones to a 40 km/hr or 30 km/hr zone would have the authority to do so, and decide how to sign that change, according to the charter.

The government even threw in power to enforce rules about yielding to buses.

2. Clean energy loans

Thinking about upgrading your rental suite to energy efficient appliances? Well, if your city subscribes to this charter change you could get a rebate for pulling your weight environmentally.

3. Bylaw fines

Because $10,000 maximums just weren't cutting it, the province is willing to let cities up bylaw offence maximums to $100,000.

This would let Calgary and Edmonton charge higher fines to discourage big bad bylaw offences when the original maximum doesn't match the gravity of what an individual has done or the harm the action has caused to the public.

4. Weed Control

Dandelions aren't currently on the province's noxious weed list, but with new charter abilities the City of Calgary could add it to the list and control it without prior permission from the ministry.

5. Affordable housing loans