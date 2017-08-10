Close call at Calgary gas station as truck pulls in with burning load

CALGARY — There were some scary moments at a Calgary gas station when a truck hauling a flatbed trailer pulled in near the pumps with its load fully ablaze.

The fire department was called and quickly extinguished the raging fire.

It all happened Thursday afternoon at a Petro-Canada station near Canada Olympic Park.

Fire department spokeswoman Carol Henke said the truck was hauling a load of Styrofoam, which somehow caught fire and was emitting thick, black smoke.

An employee of the gas station told CTV Calgary the driver of the truck was unaware his load was on fire as he approached the gas station.

There were no injuries and the only damage was to the truck and its load.