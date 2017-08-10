Man dies in single vehicle crash on Alberta highway near Lake Louise

An Alaskan man was killed in a single vehicle collision north of Lake Louise yesterday, RCMP said in a news release.

The 26-year-old man was driving southbound on Highway 93, approximately 63 kilometres from Lake Louise, in a Dodge Ram 2500 when it lost control and rolled near Waterfowl lake.

Local RCMP responded at 4:15 p.m. but the driver died at the scene. A 22-year-old female passenger was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Highway 93 was closed for approximately three hours while the scene was cleared but has since reopened.