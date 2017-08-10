Man dies in single vehicle crash on Alberta highway near Lake Louise
The driver died at the scene but a passenger had only minor injuries
An Alaskan man was killed in a single vehicle collision north of Lake Louise yesterday, RCMP said in a news release.
The 26-year-old man was driving southbound on Highway 93, approximately 63 kilometres from Lake Louise, in a Dodge Ram 2500 when it lost control and rolled near Waterfowl lake.
Local RCMP responded at 4:15 p.m. but the driver died at the scene. A 22-year-old female passenger was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Highway 93 was closed for approximately three hours while the scene was cleared but has since reopened.
Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the collision, the cause of which is under investigation, according to Lake Louise RCMP.
