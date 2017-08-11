Five things to do in Calgary this weekend: outdoor opera, food and more

FRIDAY – Taste of Calgary

Foodies unite! The weekend-long food festival returns to Eau Claire Market, for Calgarians to sample a wide range of dishes. Global cuisines from Thai to African to Greek food will be available, as well live music performances, to delight your ears while the meals delight your taste buds.

For more info, visit tasteofcalgary.com

SATURDAY – Opera in the Village

Enjoy classic opera while out in the sunshine at Enmax Park. The Calgary Opera will feature multiple shows, including Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific, which is the second-longest running Broadway musical of all time. Over the weekend you can also catch Cinderella, which is great for younger audiences.

For more information, visit Calgaryopera.om

SATURDAY – Dragon Boat Race

For more than 25 years, the nail biting Dragon Boat Race has taken place in Calgary. It returns to North Glenmore Park, where nearly 60 teams will compete. Admission for non-racers is free, and there will be multicultural performances, beer gardens, food trucks and water competitions throughout the weekend.

For more information, visit calgarydragonboatsociety.com

SUNDAY – When Words Collide

The ultimate festival for bookworms, When Words Collide covers a variety of different genres and events, whether you’re a reader, writer, publisher or artist. Be prepared to talk poetry, young adult, fiction and even children’s books. Festival presenters include Jennifer Estep and Sam Hiyate.