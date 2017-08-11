Police plead for information into 2016 Mojica homicide

Calgary police are seeking public assistance in relation to a year-old homicide in the community of Panorama.

According to police, just after midnight on Friday, August 12, 2016, emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Panamount Way NE for reports of a shooting.

Louie Angelo Mojica was found seriously injured in the front seat of a white Dodge Charger. A short time later, Mojica was declared deceased on scene.

Police said with assistance from the public and through area surveillance video, investigators are able to confirm that the vehicle used by the offenders was a mid-200s, dark blue Ford Freestar Van.

Anyone with information about this shooting, or who may have seen the van around the time of the murder is asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the Homicide Unit Tip Like at 403-428-8877.

The shooting is believed to be a targeted attack, according to the CPS who said investigators continue to piece together a motive for the shooting.

Police are holding a news conference later Friday afternoon to update media further.