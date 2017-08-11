Southern Alberta stolen vehicle pursuit ends in fiery arrest

Police have arrested three people after an early morning pursuit of a stolen vehicle ignited a grass fire.

At 2:30 am on August 11, Calgary Police notified Okotoks RCMP that a stolen Ford F-350 was headed towards Okotoks. The truck was being followed by the HAWCS helicopter on Highway 2.

According to police, a spike belt was able to puncture and deflate two of the vehicle's tires as it was driving just north of High River. The driver turned off of Hwy 2 toward High River where two passengers got out of the truck and tried to hide from police.

The HAWCS helicopter helped RCMP find the man and woman on the ground and they were arrested without incident.

But the stolen truck was still on the move and it was headed East on Hwy 23 toward the Vulcan RCMP area.

South of Vulcan, police used another spike belt and punctured the rest of the truck's tires.

That didn't stop the driver.

With sparks flying and police in pursuit, the thief continued southbound along Hwy 23 near the village of Champion lighting a ditch on fire.

Volunteer fire fighters were called to put out the flames.

Eventually, he stolen truck itself caught fire and couldn't continue to flee on the rims.

Police arrested the 35-year-old driver, a man from Calgary, without further incident. According to a press release, the man was on statutory release and was returned to the custody of Correctional Services Canada. His charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and flight from police are pending.

The passengers, a 26-year-old woman and 25-year-old man, both from Calgary, are both facing a charge of possession of stolen property over $5000.