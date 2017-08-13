News / Calgary

Calgary Fire Department investigating cause of Montogomery blaze

All residents evacuated the home safely according to the CFD

An investigation is ongoing, CFD said Sunday.

Four people safely evacuated a Montgomery home that caught fire early this morning, Calgary Fire Department (CFD) Battalion Chief Al Magwood told Metro on Sunday.

At approximately 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, CFD responded to the home in the 1600 block of 46 Street NW and found the residents unharmed.

Magwood said there were working smoke alarms in the home.

The investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing.

