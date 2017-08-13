Holy panels Cochrane! Town to get first comic book shop

Two Cochrane brothers are forging a bond stronger than blood, ink and even the Incredible Hulk: they’re opening a comic book shop together.

Rebel Comics, which opens next month, is a decades long dream of the Petitclerc brothers, Devin and Tyler. The pair have been reading comics as long as they can remember, and in their 24 years living in Cochrane, there hasn’t been a whisper of a nerdy haven opening up in the town, which is located just outside of Calgary.

“We have sports-plexes, tons of baseball diamonds and lots of stuff for sporty people,” Devin Petitclerc said. “We need a place where all the introverted people can go.”

They were first introduced to comic books through their cousins, and would frequently make the trip to Calgary to fill their monthly hunger for super hero stories.

Devin imagined one day creating a place like that closer to home – where no one would feel judged for their hobbies, and always been accepted, especially if they didn’t fit into the town’s typical box for a growing teenager.

Although the economy is showing signs of recovery, Albertan’s aren’t out of the woods yet. However, the brother’s believe comic books inspire a strong enough passion, not only in them but also in readers throughout southern Alberta, that Rebel Comics will become a gateway for fans to fall in love with their favourite characters all over again.

“No matter how hard times are, people can look to comics,” smiled Devin.

And it’s coming together quickly – the duo, joined by business partners Kess Fralick and Andrew Pittaro, found an open business listing just three weeks ago and jumped on it. Now in a little over a month they’re contacting comic distributors, painting Spiderman on the walls and getting their geeky heaven open for business.

Fralick and Pittaro heard about the Petitclerc’s endeavour through the grapevine, and being comic book lovers themselves, sort of stalked the brothers and convinced them to all jump onboard together.