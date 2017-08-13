Ride raises $6.7M for Alberta Cancer Foundation

The Enbridge Ride to Conquer Cancer raised $6.7 million this weekend for the Alberta Cancer Foundation (ACF), one year shy of the massive fundraiser's tenth anniversary.

More than 1,500 cyclists of all skill levels rode in this year's 200 kilometre event.

The money raised helps the ACF conduct research and clinical trials as well as support the development of new therapies at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre and 16 other cancer treatment centres across the province.

On average, 43 people in Alberta receive a cancer diagnosis every day.

"(This fundraiser) allows Alberta to continue to be a national leader in clinical trials, patients to have access to promising new treatments and the ACF to invest in cancer prevention and screening across the province,” said Myka Osinchuk, CEO of the ACF.

Since 2008, the Ride has raised more than $66 million for the ACF.

There are similar events in Ontario, Quebec and B.C. and collectively, $370 million has been raised in nine years for cancer research, treatment and education.

Osinchuk said registration is already open for the 10th anniversary ride on August 18 and 19, 2018.