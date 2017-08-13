Small business not happy Tim Horton’s moving into Kensington

Tim Horton’s may be a popular Canadian brand, but local businesses aren’t too keen on a new location opening up in their beloved Kensington neighbourhood.

According to Ellen Parker, spokesperson for the Kensington BRZ, Tim Horton’s plans to move in and open up shop by December or January, in the space once occupied by Indian restaurant Maurya.

According to Parker community is split over the announcement. Some are worried that having a big brand in the community will drive up rental rates for smaller businesses. The gut reaction is that this is not a positive move.

Cam Dobranski, owner of three restaurants in the area, feels it would add pressure for existing coffee shops.

“Personally, I don’t think we need another coffee shop in the neighbourhood,” said Dobranksi. “It’s tough enough to do business in Kensington as it is.

“I’m sure there’s room for them, but in the end, what Calgary needs is to keep money within the city – not give it to conglomerates.”

On a positive note, some locals feel Tim Horton’s is a sign they have become a successful neighbourhood. From the BRZ perspective, Parker hopes the Tim’s will take part in the neighbourhood’s many annual events, potentially as a sponsor.

Chelsey McRedmond, co-owner of the Oolong Tea House, admits their brand has managed to stay alive even as the area has become more corporate. They already compete with Starbucks just down the street, but she attributes their success more to the attitude of Kensington in general – people who come to the area prefer to shop local.

“I think there’s always a special place for small business,” she said. “People appreciate it.”