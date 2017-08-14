B.C. fire smoke triggers another special air quality statement in Calgary

Calgary's smoky summer continues as another haze from the B.C. wildfires settled in Cowtown on Monday.

According to a special air quality statement from Environment Canada, Alberta Environment and Parks and Alberta Health smoke from the fires burning nearby is reducing visibility and causing the poor air quality that could irritate your throat.

The smoke is expected to lift later today as a cold front moves through the city.

The statement by Environment Canada warns that individuals may cough more, get headaches or have shortness of breath because of the air quality.

Children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lung diseases are at a higher risk. The air pollution can aggravate diseases and lead to increased medication use, doctor, emergency room and hospital visits.