Calgary craft brewers increasing production

Calgary’s craft beer makers are hopping with joy – the market is becoming so popular, many are already eyeing expansion.

We’re not talking about physical space here, but the volume of beer being produced.

“Everything that goes out the door is already spoken for,” said Andrew Moreau, co-owner of Common Crown, a microbrewery located in Franklin Park in Calgary's northeast. They haven’t even been open a full year, and already production is maxed to the point where they’ll be quadrupling production by the end of October. They’ve already ordered the new tanks.

Over at Beltline brewpub, Last Best Brewing and Distillery, there’s a huge number of people coming through the door and taking home growlers filled with beer – currently the only way to take home one of their ales.

Last Best is part of a family of breweries around Alberta, which originated in Jasper – where the company founders grew up. In-house demand through the province has reached the point where the company will finally be releasing canned products throughout the province.

Adam Seguin, beer ambassador for the company, said they’re partnering with Big Rock, to use their facilities and create a line up, under the Jasper Brewing Co. name.

Moreau noted that Albertans are actually drinking less beer on average, but believes craft breweries are doing so well because people are being choosier with their beer selection.

“I think that’s the draw of the overall craft beer community,” he explained. “There are so many different breweries and ideas and types of beer they want to make.”

The big turnaround for craft brewing started in 2013, when the Alberta government changed the rules around microbreweries. There used to be a minimum limit that forced brewers to produce at least 500,000 litres per year, in order to sell commercially. Once that minimum was removed, microbreweries began growing across the province at an astounding rate.

Finance Minister Joe Ceci earmarked $25-million for the Alberta Small Brewers Development Program in the 2017 budget, as an effort to keep the industry growing.