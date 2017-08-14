Calgary sets stage for more grounded Phantom

It’s a challenge updating Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical masterpiece The Phantom of the Opera – mostly because it’s so perfect already.

It is, after all, the highest grossing Broadway show of all time.

But for the most recent production, which is on tour and currently on stage at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, the cast and crew worked on making the characters more grounded.

“The phantom isn’t this magic man with powers over everyone. He’s an abused, tortured person, who's in need of someone’s kindness,” explained Eva Tavares, who plays Christine. “My character, I think she’s a real beacon of empathy and love. She sees someone who’s hurting and in need of help.”

Derrick Davis, who plays the Phantom, still travels about the stage with dazzling special effects and trap doors, but the attitude towards the technology has changed.

“All the things that, in the original, that seem magical are made very believable and normal in this production,” said Davis. “The magical element is still there. It’s kind of like Penn and Teller – they show you the magic tricks, then they show you how they did it.”

Again, the words and songs don’t change, and the mesmerizing chandelier still comes crashing down, but attitudes have adapted. Take the character of Raoul, who’s written as very masculine for the time period, but society’s view on that type of alpha personality has changed.

“How do you make someone who’s written to be masculine and strong still accessible – how do you get people to like you?” said actor Jordan Craig. “I think that’s the challenge playing Raoul now.”