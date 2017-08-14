'Can't be complacent:' Naheed Nenshi responds to Charlottesville violence

As the world watches the latest violent clash of protests unfolding in the United States, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi emphasized that Canada isn't immune to the type of hate building up across the border.

This weekend in Charlottesville, VA., civil rights activist Heather Heyer was killed when a car plowed into a group of activists preparing to march in opposition to the white nationalist rally.​

On Sunday, Mayor Nenshi told reporters that the antidote to hate is building community.

"We can't be complacent here— hatred exists in Canada, it exists in this city. We also have to remember that decent good people have to speak out for their rights and every one of their neighbours to live a great life right here," said Nenshi.

He explained that in Calgary (and in Canada), it doesn't matter what you look like, where you come from, who you love and how you worship. Everyone has the opportunity to live a great life.

"That promise only happens if every single one of us everyday people with our everyday hands, and especially our everyday voices, speak out for the kind of community we deserve," said Nenshi.