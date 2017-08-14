CBE alternative program parents angered by congregated bus stop

Parents whose children attend alternative programs within the Calgary Board of Education said they’ve been left between a rock and a hard place due to new congregated bus stops.

Rob Montgomery said he and his family have been given two weeks to figure out how to get their daughter to the congregated bus stop 2.8 kilometres from their home in Cranston, or be forced to move their daughter to her regular designated community school for the upcoming school year, since the CBE moved to a single congregated stop in each community for alternative programs.

“We’re having to make the decision to give up a job or pull her out of school,” he said. “She’s devastated.”

Dany Breton, superintendent of facilities with the CBE, said they’re hearing these concerns from a large number of families who are finding the changes difficult to adapt to.

“Certainly, the reasons for those changes I think we’ve attempted to communicate as best we could, and [they] are really driven by the need to make our transportation model sustainable for the long-term,” he said.

Before thinking about budget, Montgomery thinks two other things should be considered: child safety and that they’re dealing with decisions that impact our future leaders.

“I think we sometimes get side-tracked from the fact that these children, we’re trying to put through and get the best education and who we’re striving to teach to become future leaders,” he said. “When we tell a 10-year-old child they’ll have to walk three kilometres in -30 degree weather to get that education—it’s unacceptable.”

Maria Spina said she’s mapped out the route to her daughter’s new congregated stop and it would take around 40 minutes for her to walk there. Due to bell time changes, she’d have to be out the door at 6:30 a.m. to catch the bus for an 8 a.m. school start.

“I honestly won’t expect her to walk. I’ll have to figure out a way to get her to the bus stop or to school, we’ll make it work,” she said. “I know people who have now had to pull their kids out of school because they won’t be able to do that.”

Spina said she’d like to see a few more stops added in each community to make the walk distance more reasonable.

Breton believes the anger of parents is well-founded, but Bill 1 put a wrench in the CBE’s plans to work at making a more sustainable transportation plan that didn’t differentiate alternative programs.

“Certainly, the government has made a choice in terms of what they thought was appropriate, and we’ve responded accordingly to ensure that we respect the letter and intent, while continuing to ensure for alternative students we maintain the same fees,” he said.

Education Minister David Eggen reminded that Alberta Education is conducting an operational review of the CBE, beginning August 14, to provide clarity for parents and ensure the best use of public money.

He said they’ve also heard concerns from parents across Alberta about the walk limit set by the province being too far.