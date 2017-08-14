Greg Clark finds 'troubling information' in Derek Fildebrandt's expenses

The United Conservative Party's former Finance critic has more explaining to do on his MLA expense claims.

On Monday, Alberta Party leader Greg Clark called on Derek Fildebrandt to explain why he claimed the MLA per-diem while at the same time claiming expenses for meals on nine occasions.

This just a few days after the former Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) Alberta-director-turned MLA came under fire for leasing his Edmonton executive apartment out while claiming a housing allowance on the same property.

At the time, the Strathmore-Brooks MLA said he checked the practice is "compliant" with the rules of the Legislative Assembly Office (LAO), but opted to pay his $2,555 in earnings back to the province.

Clark demanded last week for Fildebrandt to produce all records associated with the apartment rental and asked the Speaker to audit living expenses of all MLAs.

This week, Clark has something new on the menu and it's about how the Strathmore - Brooks MLA is claiming his meals.

According to the rules, a per-diem costs are to be claimed if travelling more than 60 kilometres away from the member's declared permanent residence, or Edmonton. It's also spelt out that per-diem claims can't be made if an MLA has already been reimbursed for those expenses.

“This is troubling information and I hope there is a reasonable explanation,” said Clark in a prepared release.

“I have concerns that there may be other situations where MLAs have claimed multiple reimbursements or double dipped, either intentionally or unintentionally.”

Clark is calling for an audit on MLA expenses and penalties for those who systematically break the rules.

“An audit is needed to ensure that all members are using taxpayer dollars wisely, and are not improperly financially benefiting from their role representing the people of Alberta,” said Clark.

“If they are, there needs to be a penalty applied to send a message that this kind of behaviour is not acceptable."