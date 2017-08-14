Husky to buy refinery in Superior, Wisc., for US$435 million cash
A
A
Share via Email
CALGARY — Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) is buying a refinery in Wisconsin for US$435 million in cash.
The refinery at Superior, Wisc., will increase the Calgary-based energy company's processing capacity by 50,000 barrels per day.
The purchase, which is subject to regulatory approval, will bring Husky's total downstream capacity to 395,000 barrels per day and add to its asphalt production.
Husky plans to retain the approximately 180 workers at the refinery.
The seller is Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP of Indianapolis, which operates 13 manufacturing facilities in several states.
The Superior refinery has been processing light and heavy crude from the Bakken shale formation in North Dakota and Western Canada.
Most Popular
-
Pot planning: Discussions on how to handle marijuana legalization coming to Halifax council
-
Man stabbed several times during brawl in front of apartment building: Halifax police
-
Halifax man facing impaired charges after boat runs aground with five people
-
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary