Calgary, Edmonton among cities included in FIFA 2026 outreach

Alberta’s two biggest cities could play host to FIFA World Cup games in 2026 - should a North American bid for the soccer spectacle succeed.



On Tuesday, the United Bid Committee, which is overseeing the North American bid for Canada, the US and Mexico, released a list of 44 cities they have reached out to, gauging city interest in taking part in the FIFA bid. Included in that initial list of cities are Calgary and Edmonton.



The idea that Calgary could be considered for another mega-event isn't alien to Mayor Naheed Nenshi, who told reporters in July during an Olympic Bid Committee update there was another international sporting event considering Cowtown.



"We've spent some money doing some very, very good analysis that will be useful for us not just for this, but also in developing a master hosting plan for other events as well as understanding our facilities," Nenshi told reporters, referencing the hefty 2026 Olympic Bid report that took a deep dive into the city's sports hosting facilities.



"In fact, I know that as a result of this work at least one very prominent international event is really looking very hard at Calgary for a really major thing that is not the Olympics."



Other Canadian cities on the list include: Montreal, Ottawa, Regina, Toronto and Vancouver.

Cities who declare their interest in hosting games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be reviewed and then whittled down to a shortlist of 20 to 25 in September.



According to Canada Soccer, cities have been asked to provide an overview of transportation infrastructure, past experience hosting major sporting events, available accommodations, venues and other relevant information.