Calgary McDonald's ready to serve up 67 cent burgers

Are you ready to get away with hamburglary? McDonald's has got you covered.

On Wednesday, Calgarians with a hankering for burgers will be lovin' a one-day-only deal to celebrate the popular chain's 50th anniversary in Canada.

On August 16, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. customers will be able to pick up specially-priced burgers for only 67 cents in recognition of the first Canadian location's opening in Richmond B.C. back in 1967.

In Calgary, the first-ever location in all of Alberta is still standing in the city's northwest community of North Hill. You'd hardly recognize it, but there's a reason for that.

"We've always evolved," said owner-operator Usman Jutt. "I think it's the reason why we exist today in the way we do."

He said what some of their locations have today, folks wouldn't even dream of 50 years ago. The North Hill McDonald's now has table service, and soon McDonald's will be partnered with Uber Eats.

"Tomorrow is a fun day for us, it's a fun day for everybody," Jutt said. He joked that they've evolved past the original burger price which some have pegged at about 20 cents a burger. "When you come into a location like this, it's about looking at the next 50 years, we want to be here and we want to be relevant."

Jutt said their suppliers and staff are ready for the influx of customers. Luckily, the offer is limited to three sandwiches per customer.