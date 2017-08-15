Derek Fildebrandt steps down from UCP

MLA Derek Fildebrandt has decided to step down from the United Conservative Party caucus.

Fildebrandt is currently under public scrutiny in regards to his expense claims.

On Monday, Alberta Party leader Greg Clark called on Derek Fildebrandt to explain why he claimed the MLA per-diem while at the same time claiming expenses for meals on nine occasions, alleging the member may be double dipping on the taxpayer dime.

This just a few days after the former Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) Alberta-director-turned MLA came under fire for leasing his Edmonton executive apartment out while claiming a housing allowance on the same property.

In a statement he said that the party cannot afford to be distracted during its current formative period.

“Right now, media controversy is distracting from the work that must be done as the UCP is founded,” he said. “The UCP Leadership race should be focused on issues of leadership and values, and not on personalities.

“I have made honest mistakes – always doing what I believed was best at the time – and I accept responsibility, and am truly sorry.”

Fildebrandt said as media attention has focused on “private issues” he has submitted his resignation to UCP interim leader Nathan Cooper.

He will continue to represent Strathmore-Brooks in legislature.