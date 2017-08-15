'Extremely naive' to think hate groups don't exist in Calgary: Police

The Calgary Police Service said Calgarians would be “naïve” to think events like the racially-charged violence in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend couldn’t happen here.

One person was killed and more than 30 others injured after a suspect drove his vehicle into a crowd protesting a white nationalist rally in the eastern US city over the weekend, and with potential for a white nationalist rally in Calgary in the coming days—sure to be met with counter protesters—police said they’re well equipped to deal with any potential issues.

Insp. Chris Butler said CPS deals with more than 600 protests in our city each year, and planning for the events is very important.

“If our risk assessment for any event indicates there could be violence or a violent clash between any of the opposing groups we police that appropriately,” he said.

Butler said it’d be “extremely naïve” to think that racist groups don’t exist in Calgary.

“They’ve never gone away, the alt-right or far right type groups have always had a presence in our city,” he said.

Const Craig Collin, hate crime coordinator for the CPS, said based on his 25 years experience in policing, he doesn’t see the same amount of hate in Calgary as other places in the world he’s worked.

“No I don’t see the same amount of hate in Calgary,” he said. “But, is there hate in Calgary? There's hate everywhere in the world. Everyone is entitled to their opinion and when two opposing opinions meet that can turn towards hate.”

Butler said the city has highly-trained public safety officers who have undergone rigorous training and have the proper skills and equipment to respond to events.

Butler said CPS will learn from the events in Charlottesville once a full review has been completed, and said a couple months ago a police commander from Ferguson, MI visited the CPS and provided a “lessons learned.”

“We learnt everything we could from that particular incident, and once the reviews are done and the investigations complete from Charlottesville my goal is that as an organization we will learn from that as well,” he said.

Butler said they have to find a delicate balance when policing protest and that the CPS have both a positive and a supplementary duty to policing public gatherings.

“The positive duty is that we have to ensure public safety and that the event doesn’t deteriorate to a violent clash…that people can safely assemble as is their right under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and express their beliefs freely,” he said. “Our supplementary duty is that the policing can not be oppressive, so we walk a fine line.”

Butler said the reality is it's still the police's responsibility to protect the right to express opinions - even those opinions from groups the majority of Calgarians find extremely unpleasant.

“No matter how distasteful we might find them,” he said.

Butler said the CPS is concerned that some of these groups could become more emboldened with their actions.