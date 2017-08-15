'It's not OK:' Clark wants Fildebrandt held accountable for incorrect MLA expense claims

Greg Clark isn't taking kindly to what Derek Fildebrandt is calling an administrative error in his MLA expenses.

Derek Fildebrandt released a statement late Monday evening explaining himself after the Alberta Party leader exposed nine instances of claims on the UCP member's expenses that appeared he was double dipping on per-diem meals.

Fildebrandt's expenses are being reviewed by the Legislative Assembly Office.

“I take full responsibility for everything that happens in my office. There were some administrative errors in processing meal receipts for staff, constituent and stakeholder meetings, with a potential total of up to $192.60 over a period of 2 and half years," read a statement by Fildebrandt, who is currently on vacation.

"I should have been more careful in reviewing them before signing off. I will fully reimburse any discrepancy and take immediate action to ensure that errors like this do not happen again."



But on Tuesday morning, Clark continued to hammer down on the issue of MLA expenses and accountability.

Right beside Derek Fildebrandt's signature, Clark reads out the per-diem agreement: I certify that I have...incurred meal expenses on the dates selected, and have not previously claimed or been paid for these expenses.

But according to the Members' Allowances Order, there aren't any penalties for submitting a false claim. And that's something Clark wants to change. Clark is hoping to bring forward a fine, somewhere in the neighbourhood of $500 for those who submit incorrect claims, on purpose or not.

"He is accountable for making a correct claim," said Clark.

The Alberta Party leader said his office looked into a dozen other randomly selected claims and found two MLAs who made similar mistakes, one time each.

"Now that we've discovered it, I would encourage all members to go back and look at it themselves," Clark said. "Doing it nine times is not a mistake, it's at best irresponsible, at worst it's a deliberate pattern of behaviour."

Clark said it's not about how much money Fildebrandt claimed – right, left or centre what happened was wrong.