Lilydale, Calgary negotiating land deal to make way for Green Line LRT

The Lilydale plant in Ramsay is going to find a new home in Calgary after the city said Tuesday they are working on a relocation deal to make way for the Green Line.

According to the city, the Green Line’s alignment requires land at the 2126 Hurst Road SE Lilydale location to accommodate the elevated guideway for the future LRT line. They said the Green Line was a major factor in moving along negotiations with Sofina Foods Inc., operators of the Lilydale plant.

It signals the near end of a tumultuous relationship between Ramsay and Lilydale, with community members suing the poultry processing plant in 2011 over concerns with noise and smell. Residents sought more than $250,000 in damages due to loss of enjoyment on their properties, and more stringent regulations on trucking at night, odour suppression and disposal of chicken waste.

The city wants to move ahead with redevelopment of the area in conjunction with the LRT construction, after having been in consultation with the community since 2015.

“We believe the Green Line LRT will help create vibrant and sustainable communities,” said Michael Thompson, Director of Transportation Infrastructure, in a prepared release.

“Strategic land purchases such as this will enable development to occur over time around our transit stations.”

Sofina Foods and the city are negotiating over a piece of city-owned land in Dufferin North, in southeast Calgary, where a new, state-of-the-art processing plant would be built, with a projected opening in 2020.

“We are happy to be able to remain in the Calgary area,” said Michael Latifi, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Sofina Foods Inc, in a prepared statement.