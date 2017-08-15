Thousands of fentanyl pills seized in Calgary by ALERT

More than 3,000 fentanyl pills are off the street after ALERT’s Calgary organized gang team made the seizure last week with the help of the Calgary Police Service.

This is ALERT’s third largest seizure of its kind and came after three Calgary homes were raided Aug. 8, after a short-term investigation into suspected drug-trafficking group based in Calgary.

Homes in the Saddle Ridge, Radisson Heights, and Douglasdale neighbourhoods were searched.

The Douglasdale home was also allegedly operating a cocaine conversion lab.

Three people were arrested and are facing a total of 26 criminal charges. Each of the men was charged with cocaine production, possession of the proceeds of crime and multiple counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Facing the charges is Cong Nguyen, 36, of Calgary, Hoang Duong, 33, of Calgary and Scott Smith, 29, of Calgary.

The totality of the drugs seized from the three search locations includes:

3,139 fentanyl pills; 498 grams of heroin; 1.4 kilograms of cocaine; 885 grams of the cocaine buffing agent phenacetin; 1.1 kilograms of methamphetamine; 308 grams of GHB; 214 grams of MDMA; 8.9 kilograms of marijuana; 25 grams of cannabis resin; and $22,680 cash proceeds of crime.

ALERT’s largest fentanyl seizure took place in February 2015 with the seizure of 11,597 pills in Calgary. The CPS’s largest fentanyl seizure was in December 2016 when 35,321 pills were seized.

Meanwhile, the provincial and national high is 130,000 fentanyl pills seized by the Edmonton Police Service last month.