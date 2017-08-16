Alberta Health sees benefit of adding third retina-medication to program
The RAPID program now offers a third medication option to affected patients
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A pilot program to help Albertans with retinal conditions access medication is being expanded, Health Minister Sarah Hoffman announced Wednesday.
In 2015, the Retina Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Program for Intraocular Disease (RAPID) was launched as a partnership between the province and Retina Society of Alberta.
The program let affected patients who risk vision loss choose from two different medication options, but a third – Eylea – will also be covered as of Aug. 1, 2017.
Approximately 14,000 people have benefited from the program, according to Alberta Health.
A news release from the province said RAPID has saved more than $20 million in clinical treatment costs since it began.
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary