Alberta Health sees benefit of adding third retina-medication to program

A pilot program to help Albertans with retinal conditions access medication is being expanded, Health Minister Sarah Hoffman announced Wednesday.

In 2015, the Retina Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Program for Intraocular Disease (RAPID) was launched as a partnership between the province and Retina Society of Alberta.

The program let affected patients who risk vision loss choose from two different medication options, but a third – Eylea – will also be covered as of Aug. 1, 2017.

Approximately 14,000 people have benefited from the program, according to Alberta Health.