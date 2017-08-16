News / Calgary

Alberta Health sees benefit of adding third retina-medication to program

The RAPID program now offers a third medication option to affected patients

Rebecca Bailer with Calgary Retina Consultants clinic and Sarah Hoffman, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, chat about the RAPID program with Dr. Amin Kherani.

A pilot program to help Albertans with retinal conditions access medication is being expanded, Health Minister Sarah Hoffman announced Wednesday.

In 2015, the Retina Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Program for Intraocular Disease (RAPID) was launched as a partnership between the province and Retina Society of Alberta.

The program let affected patients who risk vision loss choose from two different medication options, but a third – Eylea – will also be covered as of Aug. 1, 2017.

Approximately 14,000 people have benefited from the program, according to Alberta Health.

A news release from the province said RAPID has saved more than $20 million in clinical treatment costs since it began.

