Calgary hangs on to 5th place on Economist's most-liveable cities report for 2017

Calgary has held on to its fifth-place ranking of most liveable cities in the world, according to The Economist.

The magazine released their annual Global Liveability Report for 2017 Wednesday, with Calgary holding the same position (tied with Adelaide, Australia) for the second year.

Two other Canadian cities found themselves in the top five— with Vancouver ranked third and Toronto fourth— on the list, which reviews 140 of the world’s major cities.

To evaluate the cities for the report, the Economist looks at how comfortable life in the city is based on five categories with more than three-dozen qualitative and quantitative factors.

With straight A’s (100/100) in three categories, stability, health care and education, and a nearly perfect score (96.4) for infrastructure, Calgary saw its lowest score in culture and environment with a score of 89.1 — for a total score of 96.6 out of 100.

Categories are also weighted differently with stability making up 25 per cent of the total score, healthcare 20 percent, culture and environment 25 per cent, education 10 per cent and infrastructure 20 per cent.

The report found that international hubs such as New York London, Paris and Tokyo have a variety of recreational activities, but also have higher crime rates, and more congestion and public transit issues than are considered “comfortable.”

“Global business centres tend to be victims of their own success. The ‘big city buzz’ that they enjoy can overstretch infrastructure and cause higher crime rates,” said the report.

For the seventh consecutive year, Melbourne, Australia, was ranked most liveable urban centre. And with only 0.1 per cent between the top two cities, and 0.2 and 0.3 percentage points separating Vancouver and Toronto from Melbourne—it was a tight race.

“Although the top five cities remain unchanged, the past few years have seen increasing instability across the world, causing volatility in the scores of many cities,” reads the report.