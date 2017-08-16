Calgary police looking for suspect in same-day sexual assaults

Calgary police are asking for help identifying the suspect in two recent sexual assaults that occured in the same area of the city, on the same day.

On Aug. 8 at approximately 10:30 p.m., Calgary police said a man in a black pickup truck approached a 19-year-old woman in the 3800 block of 17 Avenue SE and offered her a ride.

She accepted, but the man then drove east of city limits and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The victim was eventually able to run to a nearby car for help, according to police, who are asking the woman to contact them.

Investigators believe the same man returned to the area of 36 Street and 16 Avenue SE at approximately 11:50 p.m. and approached another woman.

The second victim, in her 30s, was offered a ride but she declined.

The suspect then attempted to force her into his truck, police allege, but the woman was able to escape thanks to a passerby who intervened.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, middle-aged and with blond, shoulder-length hair and a goatee. Police noted he likely smells of strong cigarette smoke.