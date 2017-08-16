Calgary police looking for three men in robbery and assault

Calgary police are looking for a group of suspects in a robbery that ended with the victim being stabbed and pepper sprayed.

At about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15, a man in his late 20s was believed to have been with five other people in the courtyard east of Aquitaine Tower, on 540 5 Ave SW.

Three men in the group turned on the victim, robbing him of his backpack before stabbing, beating and pepper spraying him. The men fled the area, and the victim managed to stumble across the street, where he collapsed in front of the Poco Loco Pizza on 4 Avenue SW.

Witnesses then called the police.

The man was taken to hospital and has since recovered from his injuries.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

The first suspect is described as a darker-skinned man in his early 20s, approximately 5’10” tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a black baseball cap, black hoodie, black T-shirt, black pants, black shoes and black gloves.

The second suspect is also described as a darker-skinned man in his early 20s, approximately 5’10” tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a grey hoodie, grey jeans, white running shoes, black gloves and had sunglasses on his head.

The third suspect is described as a white male in his early 20s. He was wearing a white T-shirt, grey shorts, black socks and shoes, and a black baseball cap with sunglasses. He was carrying a large black bag around his neck and walked with a noticeable limp.