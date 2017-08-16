City of Calgary completes LED streetlight conversion early and on budget

After four years, the City of Calgary has completed the massive undertaking of replacing 80,000 lights throughout the city with new, energy-efficient LED bulbs.

The project was completed a year and half early and on budget, according to a prepared statement from the city.

Troy McLeod, Director of Roads for the city, said the investment with this technology achieves savings that will be reinvested in lifecycle maintenance of streetlight infrastructure.

“Investing in our Critical Pole Program, ground fault failures and relays will improve our streetlight service,” he said.

“The LED replacement was the first step in improving our program without seeking additional funding.”

At a total cost of $32 million to complete, the city is expected to save approximately $5 million a year in electricity consumption.

The city said the LED technology used in this project focuses the light straight down, providing brighter and clearer illumination for pedestrians and motorists, while preventing light spillage upwards—which allows Calgarians to see the night sky and stars much clearer.

Astronaut Chris Hadfield shared a photo of Calgary from space back in 2013 “shining” due to light pollution caused by the High-Pressure Sodium lights. The image is contrasted by astronaut Kelly Scott’s 2015 photo showing the reduced light pollution thanks to the LED improvements made during the conversion.

According to the city, LED lights not only offer the benefit of substantially reduced electricity usage, but also reduced maintenance costs.

In addition, the lighting temperatures are designed to exceed Canada’s minimum standards. These lights provide a much softer light temperature, which creates a more comfortable environment for residents.

Now that the LED streetlight replacement has been completed by the city, they said it will accelerate work to upgrade aging infrastructure like light poles and underground wires, some of which are more than 50 years old.