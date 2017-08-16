Constituency stands by beleaguered Alberta MLA, decries 'mud-slinging'

CALGARY — The head of Derek Fildebrandt's constituency association says they are standing by the embattled Alberta MLA.

Fildebrandt resigned from the United Conservative Party caucus after it was revealed he rented his taxpayer-funded apartment through Airbnb and double-billed the government for some meals.

He apologized for what he called honest mistakes and said he did not want the media controversy to distract from his party's work.

Ronda Klemmensen, president of the Legacy Wildrose Constituency Association for the riding east of Calgary, says the group understands Fildebrandt's decision.

In an emailed statement, she said she believes in Fildebrandt's integrity and is disappointed by what she called the low-level, ridiculous mud-slinging.