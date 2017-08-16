Guerilla art display depicting body draws Calgarians

On sidewalk lies an object in the shape of a woman, cover by a bloodied cloth and placed on an Indigenous blanket.

This week, artists Destin Running Rabbit and Iman Bukhari took their display, called Disposable Red Woman, to the streets of Calgary and recorded the reactions, for a mini online documentary.

It’s meant to represent the missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, trans and two-spirits in Canada – and question the government’s urgency and responsibility in the issue.

“It’s really powerful to see it – and it hurts,” said one woman.

The display was accompanied by a board explaining the meaning behind it.

Running Rabbit admits he was nervous taking the display out – he was afraid of negative reactions.

“Honestly, it was very touching,” he said. “We met a lot of people who opening their hearts and told us what they think.

“They could see it from a point of view that wasn’t stereotypical or racist.”

Running Rabbit was surprised by how engaged and affected newcomers to the country were by the display.

The hardest emotionally was when other First Nations families walked by, and talked about how someone had gone missing from their own family.