Photos: Calgary holds vigil for killed Charlottesville woman

Calgarians gathered on the steps of the Municipal Building Wednesday to remember a woman who died standing up for what she believed in.

Heather Heyer, was killed on Sunday in Charlottesville, Virginia when an alleged white nationalist drove his car into a crowd of people, killing the 32-year-old and injuring 19 others.

Pausing to compose himself, vigil co-organizer and member of the Calgary Anti-Facist Action (AFA) group Skyler Doucette thanked the crowd for coming to honour Heyer.

“This courageous woman died standing up against hatred, standing up against the violence and the agitation of the far right in the United States,” Doucette said to the crowd.

"In Canada, we see that same sort of violence coming from groups here, so we had to hold this vigil for her today – to honour her memory and who she was as a person.”

Several people with the AFA dressed for the event in all black to avoid being doxxed: when private or identifiable information about an individual or organization is made public, often with malicious intent.

A few Calgary police officers kept a watchful eye on the crowd, but no counter-demonstrators showed up and the Raging Grannies led a brief singalong.

“There’s way too much hate in the world right now. It’s very scary and I’m extremely worried,” said Heather Lamb, who attended the vigil with friends. “I just can’t believe this is happening in the United States. But it’s happening here too,” she added.

Lamb said she appreciated Heyer’s courage to stand up for what she believed in.

“It’s awesome seeing people here doing what she was doing – standing up,” Lamb said.